WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.58 or 0.00576196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

