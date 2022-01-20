Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

