Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,486.33.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

