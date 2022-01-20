Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 6,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.95) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,192.09 ($70.84).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,507 ($61.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,358.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,693.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total value of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

