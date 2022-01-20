WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.98

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 509854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WM Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

