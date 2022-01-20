WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of WNS worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of WNS by 115.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

