Wolf Safe Poor People 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,090.00 (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $9,090.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

