Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

