Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.13

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 24377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.