Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Tops $436,771.96

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $436,771.96 and approximately $64,966.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.39 or 0.07263879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00316050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.59 or 0.00876260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00072068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009528 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00463115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00257197 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

