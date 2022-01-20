Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.