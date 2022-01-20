World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 612,800 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

WRLD opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. World Acceptance has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $265.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

