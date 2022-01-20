Wownero 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,453.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $5,453.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

