WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.33) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.56) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.37) to GBX 1,030 ($14.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.71) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.90).

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,205.50 ($16.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.10. The firm has a market cap of £13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.67).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

