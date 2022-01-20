Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00013614 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $383,982.44 and approximately $87.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

