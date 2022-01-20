Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $589.80 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $419.54 or 0.01083784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,214,753 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

