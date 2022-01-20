Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $52.15 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $52.15 or 0.00121214 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $87.46 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

