Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Down 6.2%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 38,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 55,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

