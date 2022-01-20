XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $10.65. XBiotech shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 55,326 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $325.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XBiotech by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in XBiotech by 63.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.