Xcel Energy (XEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

