Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Xilinx by 120.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

