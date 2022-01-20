Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

