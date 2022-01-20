Xion Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,778.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $426,564.47 and $9,778.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

