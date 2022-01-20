Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Shares Up 0.7%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.04. 651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.