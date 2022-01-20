Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.55

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 152100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

