Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $27,053.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00299985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00084475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00119949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,027,288 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.