YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $97.78 or 0.00229800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $449,273.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

