Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.35. Youdao shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

