Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Up 1.8%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.89). 140,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,498% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.82).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.35. The stock has a market cap of £46.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Get Yü Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tony Perkins purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,551.78).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.