Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Yum China worth $39,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

