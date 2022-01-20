Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.46

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 2468547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

