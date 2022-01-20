Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $4.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $24.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.40. The company had a trading volume of 403,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.21. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

