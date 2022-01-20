Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 952,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

