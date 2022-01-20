Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.68. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $10.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $27.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.85 to $28.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $20.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.87. The company had a trading volume of 710,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.21.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.