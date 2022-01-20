Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $2.11. SAP posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.13. 12,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,592. SAP has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 844.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

