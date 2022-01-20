Zacks: Analysts Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

AIKI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.50 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

