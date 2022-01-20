Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $446.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.80 million to $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

