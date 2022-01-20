Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.55 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report sales of $464.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.00 million and the highest is $466.94 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average of $188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

