Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

