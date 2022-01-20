Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Eventbrite stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

