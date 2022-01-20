Zacks: Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.04. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $30.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,091.31. 709,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,382. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,525.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.36 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

