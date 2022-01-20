Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of MHK opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $141.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

