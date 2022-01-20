Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aramark by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 927,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

