Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.19). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 262,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,767. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.