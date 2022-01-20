Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.81 and the lowest is $4.50. Cigna reported earnings of $3.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.39. 1,429,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.