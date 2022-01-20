Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,668. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.