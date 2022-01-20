Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,668. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

