Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $870.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $853.80 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL opened at $124.07 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

