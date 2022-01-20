Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 29,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,989. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $728.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.