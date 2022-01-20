Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.67 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

