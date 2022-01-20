Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report sales of $65.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $66.36 billion. McKesson posted sales of $62.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $260.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.